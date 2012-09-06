Epic Games setting up shop in Seattle

Epic Games, creators of such small, indie projects as the Unreal Engine and Gears of War, have announced that they will be opening a new studio in Seattle. While initially focused on development of Unreal Engine 4, the studio is looking to hire "senior-level talent specializing in online game services and the infrastructure to support them." Could Epic be looking to break into the MMO or free-to-play market?

The new Seattle lair will join Epic's offices in North Carolina, Utah, Maryland, Poland, Korea, and Japan. According to Epic's Predisdent, Dr. Michael Capps, Seattle was selected for “the proximity to key partners," and "the density of world-class talent."

"We are looking to hire even more of the best engineers around to contribute to Unreal Engine 4," he continued, "which we believe is set to change the way we all make games.”

The Seattle office's job postings currently include programming gigs from audio to animation to tools... but they do stipulate a median of 12 years industry experience. If you're a game development veteran looking to make your way to the Pacific Northwest, have a peek.