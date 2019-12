[VAMS id="memA4BpUy6Z4h"]

This trailer for Trion's online RTS is somewhere between regular in-game footage and an e-sports match in fast-forward. As a result you'd be forgiven for not having the faintest idea what is going on. Rest assured: points will be captured, tanks will be blown up, two men will get very, very excited about orbital lasers.

