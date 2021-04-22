Elite Dangerous: Odyssey lands and disembarks on May 19

Odyssey is the much anticipated ‘boots on the ground’ expansion for Elite Dangerous . You’ll no longer just be trucking around space or roaming planets in planetary vehicles: you’ll get to use your legs, too. And what’s a videogame with legs without the ability to also shoot weapons—you’ll be shooting weapons, too, even in 24-player deathmatch . If Elite Dangerous with legs doesn’t appeal, Odyssey also expands the galaxy .

It’s all very exciting and it looks set to dramatically change the pace of the game, for those after a change of pace. After a series of tests and a pandemic-prompted delay, Elite Dangerous Odyssey will officially release for PC on May 19, after a final testing phase.

“Your feedback during the alpha period has been invaluable and made this release date possible,” Frontier writes. “We'll continue collecting your feedback throughout the upcoming alpha phase 4 and beyond launch as we work on further improvements and content updates.”