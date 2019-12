Brad Wardell, president of Stardock, has revealed at GDC how Metracritic has a profound impact on developers. Talking about the companies less-than-well-recieved title Elemental: War of Magic, he stated that the game achieved a “Metacritic score of 56. 56 means it gives you cancer."

Elemental didn't quite get the reception Wardell had hoped, with mediocre reviews and a poor response from players. "I had people telling me I should die of cancer," revealed Wardell.