EA says it will fix FIFA 20's career mode, but it won't be 'immediate'

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 20's release has been marred by complaints of major bugs in career mode, the football sim's flagship singleplayer mode, including AI opposition fielding severely weakened squads. EA says it's aware of the issues, but can't give a timeline for when they'll be fixed: just that it won't be in the next patch.

The bugs, most of which are collected in this thread, also include the strongest teams finishing low down in league tables, glitches when editing players such as their position randomly changing, and European club competitions failing to trigger.

EA has responded directly, point by point, to some of these bugs in a Q&A posted this morning: most of the answers say the team is either investigating the problem or has found a solution that will be included in a future update. Yesterday, EA's FIFA community global franchise lead Corey Andress said the development team was "aware and prioritizing fixes for this area and have been successful in identifying some of the issues".

He couldn't provide a timescale for fixes, but said "it won’t be immediate". FIFA 20's first patch is already locked and loaded, so career mode changes can't be added, he explained.

"I am fully aware that that is not what you want to hear, but I also don’t want to leave you without answers on this one. We are continuing to prioritize and push these issues with urgency, so hopefully we’ll have more to share soon," he said.

Phil's 72/100 FIFA 20 review is here: he enjoyed FIFA Ultimate Team and the new FIFA Street-style Volta mode, but not the overall on-pitch changes, which have created a "rigid" style of counterattacking football.