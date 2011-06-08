E3 2011: Take On Helicopters screenshots and trailer take you on helicopters

Take On Helicopters (take on helicopters) is Bohemia Interactive's next project that doesn't involve men with guns . Instead, it involves helicopters (taaaake, helicopters, ooon), most of whom seem much friendlier than their ArmA counterparts. Rather than firing rockets into human faces, these choppers seem to enjoy distracting firemen and sitting in rainy fields, as you'll see below: Bohemia have used E3 to release a trailer and a set of screenshots for Take On Helicopters (helicopters, beee, gooone), all of which you'll find in this post.

