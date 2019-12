[bcvideo id="980199540001"]

We've already shown you the Mass Effect 3 trailer, but - as seems to be the zeitgeist (thanks, Dead Island trailer from a while ago, for that trend) - a lot of it was CGI. The video above was taken in-game, straight off-screen from EA's press conference (on which you can see our thoughts here and here ). There's no reporter-punching, but Shepard does get to sort-of punch a Reaper. Punch him with bullets from a mounted gun.