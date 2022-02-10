Dying Light 2 easter eggs pay homage to Cyberpunk 2077, Doom, and Kyle Crane

Dying Light 2 is a open world game set in a massive city, and you know what that means: lots of places to hide things. Techland's designers found time to not only fill the city with zombies and parkour puzzles but secrets, and there are hidden homages to other games, movies, and more scattered around Villedor.

Below we've collected a bunch of easter eggs players have found so far, and there are sure to be more of them out there. Where possible we've included information on where you can find them yourself. If you stumble across any we've missed, let us know in the comments. Happy hunting!

Doom

As thousands of players began parkouring madly around Dying Light 2, many of them started finding curious artifacts here and there in the form of evil rubber duckies. Picking up one of these spooky ducks with glowing eyes resulted in a familiar-sounding roar that sounded almost... demonic. Players quickly figured out they must be the key to a puzzle.

Players began sharing information of their finds and working together to locate more evil duckies. Once all five ducks are collected, they can be placed on an altar in the basement of the VNC tower, accessible through the elevator. Power lines can also be connected across the room between transformers in a pentagram shape, which unlocks to a massive Doom easter egg: A shotgun, a pixelated recreation of Doom's first level, and a letter to Doom's creators. Check it out in the video above. Clearly, designers at Techland are a huge fan of the iconic FPS.

Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: Techland)

Once you've finished the story mission called Broadcast, you'll be able to easily reach the top of the VNC tower via elevator. And that's useful since several easter eggs are much easier to get once you can jump off that tower and glide to the top of other buildings. In the video below, follow YouTuber Punish's example to glide to a skyscraper to the south west, and then to another south of that. On the rooftop you'll meet a character called The Liquidator.

This NPC will point you to a box where you'll find the blueprints for Cyber Hands 2177, a little nod to Cyberpunk 2077's mantis blades which pop out of your forearms for some slicing and dicing. The Dying Light 2 version isn't really great when it comes to dealing slashing damage (and costs a whopping 369 scrap to craft) though they do shock damage each time you land a strike.

Crane Container

(Image credit: Techland)

Dying Light 2 may follow the exploits of a new hero, but while the original protagonist Kyle Crane is gone that doesn't mean he's forgotten. There's a huge Renegade settlement in the Lower Dam Ayre district, and if you look to the north east of the camp you'll see an area coated yellow sludge. Dangling from a crane (get it?) above the muck is a storage container you can reach with some careful jumping or gliding.

Pick the lock on the door to the container, step inside and you'll find a shrine to Jason Crane—photos, drawings, and even an effigy made of cushions and a bucket. There's a tape recorder there, too, and if you play it you can listen to recordings of the hero of Harran, as well as other Dying Light characters.

Developer Room

If you're looking for another entire room stuffed with secrets, you're in luck. There's a secret developer room you can gain entry to by solving a skyscraper puzzle you can see in the video above, reachable once again by gliding from the top of the VNC tower. Inside the room is a shrine to Techland itself, including posters for past games and a letter to fans thanking them for finding the secret stash.

Finger Gun

Finding the developer room easter egg can unlock yet another easter egg. Yep, Techland is hiding secrets within secrets. The Left Finger of gloVa is a blueprint you can collect by sitting on the bed in the developer room for a bit. First a bunch of teddy bears appear, followed by the blueprint that, when crafted, lets you blow away enemies simply by pointing at them. It's another expensive one to craft, but well worth it. And while you're in the developer room, don't forget to find the Korek Charm, which can grant durability to any weapon you mod with it.

Back to the Future

A hoverboard? Sure, why the heck not? There's a lengthy puzzle you'll need to solve first at the catherdral at St. Paul Island, and then you'll have to collect a bunch of hoverboard parts scattered around the area. And even then you'll only be able to ride Marty McFly's futuristic skateboard while completing a few challenges, so you won't be able to use it anywhere you want. Still, it's pretty cool.

Ode to a Mod

(Image credit: Techland)

This one is just sweet. A longtime Dying Light fan and subreddit moderator, GamerMom1969, was immortalized with an easter egg. When Dying Light 2 was first announced, Techland said the weapons would be very DIY-looking. So GamerMom created a weapon concept that I'd describe as "scissors on a stick."

I'm not sure if the weapon is actually in the game or not, but there's a note you can find in Dying Light 2 from someone looking for as many scissors as she can find to create the Shear Chaos. There's even a sketch. It's a really great nod to a big fan and important member of the Dying Light community.

OMFG I have an easter egg in the game!!! ❤️❤️❤️Don’t know where but have fun finding it for me!! ☺️ Thank you soooo much I’m crying right now!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ and thanks to the one who found it!! ❤️ @TechlandGames @DyingLightGame #dyinglight2 #dyinglight #zombiegames #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/8VqGZ27mHbFebruary 4, 2022 See more

Spike tickles the ivories

Before you even get close to the city, there are a couple easter eggs you can find just by stopping and hanging out. If you stand still in the house you explore with Spike, he'll eventually sit down at the piano and play the theme to Dying Light 2. Who knew Spike was so meta?

Dead Island

That same house has a turntable displaying the record of Who Do You Voodoo, used in the Dead Island soundtrack. And if you look closely at the vista outside, you can just about spot another reference to Dead Island: the palm tree with a corpse hanging from it that formed the Dead Island logo.