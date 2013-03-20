Duke returns to his glory days with Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition

It's been 17 years since Duke Nukem 3D came out, and in that time - REPRESS - absolutely no disappointing sequels have been made. The Duke is long overdue for a comeback, then, and he does so in style today with the surprise release of Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition. Devolver Digital - publishers of Hotline Miami - have teamed up with 3D Realms and indie developer General Arcade to, somewhat belatedly, bring DN3D to Steam. Well, better late than never. Included are the three expansion packs Duke Caribbean: Life's a Beach, Duke: Nuclear Winter, and Duke It Out in D.C, but more excitingly they've also added SteamPlay support across PC and Mac, cloud saving and achievements, and they plan to add Steamworks-enabled multiplayer further down the line.

Despite claiming to be on Steam now, the game is not on Steam now - but it will be sometime today, and for $9.99/£6.99. Here's a launch trailer for the last game Duke Nukem ever appeared in, before he didn't return in 2011: