

Meet Webster, the mascot for Drake's Cakes, and notable attendee at the 4th annual PC Gaming Show at E3 last month. Webster is an all-around cool duck and is most known for his love of tasty treats and goofing off. When he’s not in the kitchen whipping up a delicious Funny Bone Fantasy Layer Cake, he enjoys his new favorite hobby of PC gaming; however, he still has a lot to learn. While he prefers playing with a controller in one hand and stuffing his face with Yodels in the other, he knows there is a lot more he can learn when it comes to being the ultimate gamer duck. Check out Webster's journey to learn proper gaming etiquette below.

Rule #1: Don't eat into your gaming headset

Rule #2: Be a good sport

Rule #3: Don't spam

Rule #4: Pay attention and cooperate

Rule #5: Just have fun

Sponsored by Drake's Cakes