Popular

Dragon Age 4's senior creative director has left BioWare

By

His exit was "mutually agreed."

Dragon Age 4 concept art
(Image credit: BioWare)

Matt Goldman, senior creative director of Dragon Age 4, has left BioWare after 23 years.

BioWare boss Gary McKay announced Goldman's departure in an email sent out to staff, which read: "Hi everyone, I hope you are well. I'm writing to inform you all that Matt Goldman is leaving BioWare. We have mutually agreed to part ways, and his last day is today."

"We understand that Matt's departure has an impact on you," McKay wrote, "as well as the game's development. Rest assured our commitment to a high-quality Dragon Age game has not waivered, and we will not ship a game that is not up to BioWare's standards. 

"We, including EA's executive team, have absolute confidence in the leadership here at the studio and the people working on this game to carry forward our vision."

No reason has been provided for Goldman's departure, but an EA representative told Kotaku that he "leaves the next Dragon Age game in excellent hands, with the team here at the studio who will carry forward our vision for the game."

Goldman joined BioWare in 1998, working as an artist on games like Baldur's Gate and Neverwinter Nights as well as the Dragon Age series. He then took over from Mike Laidlaw as creative lead on Dragon Age 4 in 2017, where he has remained throughout its troubled development. Goldman's replacement has not yet been announced.

There's still an awful lot we don't know about Dragon Age 4, aside from the odd teaser trailer or concept art. Executive producer Christian Dailey said the team was making "great progress" back in July, so hopefully that momentum doesn't slow down too much with the loss of Goldman.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments