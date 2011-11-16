Download Burnout Paradise for free on Origin

Those clever folks over at HotUkDeals have figured out how to get open world racer Burnout Paradise for nowt via EA's Origin service - in the UK, at least.

You'll need to install and open the Origin client, do a search for Burnout Paradise, add it to your basket, check out and then enter the word "PARADISE" (in caps) as the Promo Code. Et voila, free Burnout. It's worth noting that if you choose to pay by PayPal you won't have to enter any credit card details during the checkout process. We have no idea how long the offer will last, so get it while it's hot!