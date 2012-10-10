Dota 2 item design contest announced by Valve and Polycount

Budding 3D modellers will get to sell their custom Hero item sets in the Dota 2 store should they win the newly announced Dota 2 Polycount contest . Given that the last contest for the TF2 Polycount Pack reportedly provided its winners with six figure salaries, this is not a prize to be sniffed at.

Participants have to create a fully modelled and textured item set for a Dota 2 Hero chosen from an expansive list over at the Polycount site. You have to create at least three items to qualify, and, as if it needed to be stressed, the designs should be your own work and not bait some sort of copyright infringement lawsuit.

The deadline for the contest is November 19th 2012 at 11.59PM EST, and the winners will be announced on December 3rd. Maybe you'll be one of them!

There are a lot more rules and regulations regarding the technical specifications for the way you supply the models, so you should probably head over to the Dota 2 Polycount contest page for a proper looksie.

Who'd say "no" to that smile?