Which difficulty should you choose in Doom Eternal?

Wondering what Doom Eternal difficulty mode suits you? With five difficulty levels not named as the traditional 'Easy' or 'Normal', it can be a tricky decision to make. Thankfully, you can switch between difficulty modes as you please, but nobody wants their war against the demonic hellspawn of Doom Eternal to be too easy or, heaven forbid, too punishing.

There's no harm in starting off on a lower difficulty level and gradually working your way up as you improve, though. The number of demon encounters and their projectile speeds are identical across all difficulty levels; the primary differences between each level are the amount of damage enemies can deal, and how often they attempt heavier attacks.

How to change the difficulty in Doom Eternal

There's no penalty for changing your chosen difficulty, and it can be adjusted at any time. If you're finding a mission too easy or challenging, press Esc and select Settings. Under the Game tab, click on Campaign Difficulty to select your desired difficulty from the drop-down menu. The Ultra-Nightmare and Extra life mode choices are not available to switch to mid-mission.

Doom Eternal difficulty modes and what they mean

When you start the campaign, you're prompted to select one of the following difficulty modes:

I'm Too Young to Die

If you're a brand new FPS player and have never played a Doom game before, this is a good place to start. Enemies attack less often on this setting, and they deal less damage. Health and armor are more plentiful, too, so making it to the end of a level is much more achievable.

Hurt Me Plenty

This mode is roughly what you'd expect from a 'Normal' difficulty setting. Arachnotron and Mancubus enemies won't beat you up too badly, but you still need to keep a watchful eye on them. This is a good level for those who've dabbled in shooters to hone their skills and prepare for higher difficulties. There's no doubt that it's possible to finish the game comfortably in this mode, even if you're not the most confident shooter.

Ultra-Violence

This is the mode for FPS fans. Ultra-Violence has enemies dishing out power attacks more often and dealing more damage. Fights feel fair in this mode: you know you should be flexing your entire arsenal while playing with these settings and on the occasions where you die, you know it's a result of your actions.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Nightmare

A step up from Ultra-Violence, enemies attack you more frequently on Nightmare. They also deal maximum damage which forces you to master Doom Eternal's combat loop to survive. In other words, use all your weapons, in addition to grenades and Flame Belch. There's less room for error on this difficulty setting so keep the weaknesses for each demon in mind, and exploit them. Use the jump pads and monkeys bars to buy yourself some time, too, so you're always a few steps ahead.

Ultra-Nightmare

The most metal mode in Doom Eternal is not for the faint-hearted. Ultra-Nightmare gives you a single life with which to complete the entire campaign. That's right, death is permanent and a little death marker will taunt you for the remainder of any mission that beats you. Like Nightmare, enemies enjoy maximum damage, and they attack more aggressively. It's the most intense way to experience Doom Eternal, but I recommend that you work up to it and save Ultra-Nightmare for a second playthrough.

Extra Life

Choose the Extra Life special campaign mode if you want an 'old-school experience'. Here you choose a difficulty setting, ranging from I'm Too Young to Die to Nightmare. As the title suggests, if you run out of lives, permadeath awaits. For Doom masochists, this is a nail-biting stepping stone from Nightmare to Ultra-Nightmare.

Sentinel Armor

If you're struggling with a particularly tough boss, of which there are a few, Sentinel Armor will save your Doom Slayin' bacon. If you die enough times during the same fight, you have the option to load from your previous checkpoint with Sentinel Armor. This super-reinforced armor gives you the damage threshold you need to see you through the fight. Thankfully, Sentinel Armor doesn't affect progression, but the option to respawn with it only appears once your extra lives have been exhausted.