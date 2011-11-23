The Doom 3 source code has been released and is available now on Github . According to John Carmack's Twitter feed , the source code was delayed when lawyers had a bit of a wobble over some patent problems. With the addition of a few lines of code and the tweaking of a few more, the release was good to go . Releasing source code is a bit of a risky move, and takes time and money to do, so it's heartening to see id dishing out the data for free. Indie devs and code enthusiasts, go forth and conquer!
Doom 3 source code now free to all
