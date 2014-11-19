Doom 2 speed run sweeps through Ultra-Violence mode in 23 minutes

Wherein a tenacious speed runner completes Doom 2's Ultra-Violence mode (that's the second hardest difficulty) in a smidgeon over 23 minutes. The work of YouTuber Zero Master, it beats the previous record holder by an impressive 22 seconds. "This is the second improvement in the last 10 years," Zero Master writes on his YouTube page, "though I don't think we will have to wait that long before we see the 23 minute mark broken."

That's because there's a handful of easily correctable errors in the run, according to Zero Master in the Doomworld forums. Reading over his notes, it's hard to believe the previous record holder managed to keep the throne for as long as he did, especially considering the enduring popularity of the game.

Cheers Eurogamer.