Dirt 3 Monte Carlo DLC out today, adds eight Alpine stages

The Dirt 3 Monte Carlo track pack is set to arrive on Games for Windows Marketplace later today. The pack adds eight new rally stages featuring "the dramatic climbs, descents and hairpins of snowy mountain roads." The tracks will travel over the Alps and through the Col de Turini pass, a famous Monte Carlo rally stage known for its tight hairpins and the fact that, until recently, it was driven at night. Codemasters have released ten screenshots of the new stages on their Facebook pages . You'll find them below.