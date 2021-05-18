Die Hard's Nakatomi Plaza is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone this week

Activision is going big on famous '80s action heroes in Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 3 Reloaded update. In addition to the previously announced operator skins coming for John McClane and Rambo, Verdansk itself will also see significant facelifts to celebrate Die Hard and First Blood, movies that are likely older than most of the people playing Warzone.

The biggest addition? Die Hard's Nakatomi Plaza is taking over Downtown. According to Activision, the famous highrise at the heart of the original Die Hard will be the "tallest single structure" ever seen in Warzone.

Like Warzone's other downtown locales, don't expect to explore every floor of the Nakatomi. The building will feature "five floors of a space that will be familiar to those who know and love the original Die Hard." Part of that space is the roof, where players will find an optional mission to defuse C4 and "interrupt an arms deal gone wrong." Most excitingly, players will be able to crack into the Nakatomi's vault and "escape with its riches," though Activision suggests acquiring a key will be a process. The new building will stand in the place where the broadcast tower currently sits and its surrounding blocks will also apparently be replaced.

That alone is already the biggest midseason map update Warzone has ever seen, but it doesn't stop there. Two separate locations are getting the Rambo treatment: look out for new Survival Camps around Verdansk where campsites used to be, as well as a CIA Outpost in one of Verdansk's aircraft hangars. Activision makes no mention of special missions in these spots, so it seems like the Nakatomi is the star of the show.

Warzone's action hero makeover will also come with a new limited-time mode, Power Grab. Battle royale rules are still in place, but players can earn respawns back for their squadmates by collecting dog tags from fallen foes, contracts, and random supply crates (or you can buy them back with money like usual). Collecting tags fills a meter on the side of the screen that can also earn you a UAV, advanced gas mask, and specialist bonuses. That's a little intriguing, but with so much of the normal BR rules in place, I have doubts that Power Grab will play out any different from a normal match of Resurgence.

And like much of the fun stuff that comes to Warzone, all of the action heroics will only be around for a little while. The operator bundles for McClane and Rambo will go on sale May 19 and will only be available until June 18. Activision didn't explicitly say that's when the map updates will be reverted as well, but it's a solid bet.