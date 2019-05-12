DICE removes duos from Battlefield 5's battle royale, citing lack of player interest

You can no longer play duos in Battlefield 5's battle royale mode, Firestorm.

DICE removed duos this week because not enough people were playing it—but said that it will return in the future, albeit it as a temporary mode.

Duos was never meant to be a mainstay of Firestorm: it was added last month as a time-limited mode for a weekend only. But when that weekend was over, players asked for more, and DICE was happy to bring it back, seemingly as a more permanent feature. Now, however, DICE says that players are more interested in squad play than duos, and so it's returning to its original plan.

The mode will return in some form, but DICE hasn't yet worked out how often you'll be able to play it. "Genuinely, it will return," a DICE community manager said on Reddit. "Whether we do that on certain weekends every month, or for a week to celebrate each of the future Firestorm updates—you will see Duo again.

"To be very fair to folks though, and as transparent as possible, we're not presently expecting it to return as a permanent addition."

Fans on Reddit weren't best pleased: DICE's announcement post has received 74% downvotes, with players venting their frustration in the comments. "Is this a joke? That's the only reason I get on anymore, same with my buddy. All we play is Duo," said user MoreDotsOkStopDots. "This limited time stuff really needs to stop. The fact it arrived, then was removed, then came back and [is] now being removed again with no foreseeable return is just, I don't even know anymore."