DICE is 'only focusing' on Battlefield 2042, has no time for other projects right now

DICE is all-in on Battlefield 2042, with head Rebecka Coutaz saying there's "no time for anything else."

The developer has largely existed to pump out Battlefield games over the years, but I'll always love DICE for Mirror's Edge and its sequel Catalyst. Nearly 14 years later, the game still holds up beautifully, from its slick minimalistic aesthetic to protagonist Faith's fluid movement. Nat called Mirror's Edge "the undisputed queen of parkour (opens in new tab)" and I couldn't agree more. The game was the antithesis of DICE's usual library and it was shocking how well it worked.

Unfortunately, my hopes for a third freerunning adventure seem to be fading. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab), Coutaz emphasised the team's desire to be "the first-person shooter powerhouse that DICE deserves to be," and that means leaving outliers Mirror's Edge tucked away.

Season 1: Zero Hour arrives on June 9th!Unleash the unexpected and experience the new map Exposure, a new Specialist, high-tech stealth helis, and more!Learn more about Season 1 👇#Battlefieldhttps://t.co/MS4lIhTnQh pic.twitter.com/BqE74eZYuRJune 7, 2022 See more

I mean yes, we already pretty much knew another Mirror's Edge wouldn't be coming anytime soon. Last year the EA France Twitter unintentionally drummed up a lot of hype, only for a follow-up tweet to clarify that it was just having a little bit of fun (opens in new tab). A little prank. It's still a shame for Mirror's Edge fans like me to know that we won't see anything soon.

If you're a Battlefield fan, though, Coutaz is fully dedicated to pulling the game out of the gutter. BF2042 was received pretty negatively (opens in new tab) at launch and the rumour mill churned as leakers claimed that DICE had already drawn a line under the game and moved on (opens in new tab). Coutaz said that's not the case. "We couldn't do that to our players and we couldn't do that to ourselves," she said. "I don't want to use the word revenge because it's too strong in English, but you know, we cannot leave it like that. As I said, we owe it to our players."

Coutaz said she wants "the team to be really proud about Battlefield 2042," adding: "We want DICE to be the number one spot for first-person shooter games in Europe, and one of the powerhouses in the world. It's a fabulous team. We're going to make magic together."