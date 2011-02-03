DICE cancel Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Onslaught and Battlefield 1943

DICE have just announced that Onslaught, the co-op expansion pack for Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 1943 have been cancelled on PC to give the team more time to work on Battlefield 3.

DICE general manager, Karl-Magnus Troedsson made the announcement in a post on the Battlefield blog , saying "we know some of you eagerly have been awaiting Battlefield 1943 and Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Onslaught on PC. I'm sad to say that these two titles are now officially cancelled. Instead, our talented teams will focus on delivering the greatest possible gaming experience in our next behemoth release. We're confident this will lead to an even better experience in Battlefield 3, not only on PC, but on all platforms."

Onslaught was set to bring a series of 4 player co-op missions to Battlefield: Bad Company 2. The pack was released for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 last summer. Until now, a version was expected to appear on PC as well. Battlefield 1943 ported three classic Battlefield maps, Wake Island, Guadalcanal, and Iwo Jima, into Battlefield: Bad Company 2's Frostbite engine, and was released on consoles way back in 2009. Troedsson says "this is one of those cross roads where I need to make a hard decision. While we'll continue supporting Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and previous games, it's time to look ahead to the next giant leap for DICE – the release of Battlefield 3."

No screens or footage of Battlefield 3 have been released, and there's no sign of a release date, but there might be some information incoming. Troedsson signs off by saying "watch this space for some exciting news I think you'll like."