Diablo 4 announced, see the gory cinematic and gameplay trailers

Diablo 4 was announced during today's BlizzCon opening ceremony, debuting with a cinematic trailer depicting some treasure hunters venturing deep into a spooky demonic temple.

Things go wrong as soon as the first door demands a blood sacrifice. The adventures are swiftly picked off until one remains, who ends up summoning the Mother of Misery, Lilith. She looks nasty. I dig it.

Game director Luis Barriga followed up the trailer by confirming the series is returning to a much darker look, saying, "We are going back to the franchise's darker roots. It'll mean blood and gore. It'll mean occult symbols and rituals."

Three classes are in the works, as the theme of the cinematic trailer suggests, and they're some classics: barbarian, sorceress, and druid.

Development appears fairly far along, too, because not only did Blizzard reveal a gameplay trailer, but announced that a playable demo is on the BlizzCon show floor. We'll have impressions up as soon as possible. In the meantime, check out the gameplay trailer and some select screens that capture the darker tone of Diablo 4 below.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

We'll be covering BlizzCon throughout the weekend, from new games and updates to the Hong Kong protests taking shape around the convention.