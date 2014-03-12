Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls trailer shows the might of the Crusader

I'm going to do an impression of the first minute of this Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls trailer. "Lore lore lore lore, Zakarum faith, lore lore." After the somewhat underwhelming opener, though, we finally get to the good stuff: an ability round-up of the expansion's new Crusader class. He's a tanking kind of character, with a taunt ability that will draw enemies' ire. That doesn't mean there's not plenty of power behind his mace-swinging arm.

Reaper of Souls is out on March 25th, and sounds like an exciting addition to Blizzard's ARPG. For details on its holy addition, you can read Kat Bailey's hands-on impressions of the Crusader . Even if you're not planning to get the expansion, let Tom explain to you how the recent 2.0.1 patch has dramatically improved the game .