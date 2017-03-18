Diablo 3 patch 2.5.0 to add character Armory, better crafting UI

Blizzard has given us all a first look at Diablo 3's upcoming 2.5.0 patch, which seems like a pretty substantial update when it comes to the quality of your monster-slaying life. The biggest new inclusion is the Armory, which will reduce the need to constantly tweak your character for different situations, as it will let you store up to five complete character builds for each hero. "Swap seamlessly between set items, skills, runes, and gems with the click of a button."

"Any items equipped via the Armory will automatically swap to wherever the exchanged equipment was stored," Blizzard elaborates, "whether that’s back into your stash or your personal inventory. Gems and Legendary Gems will also swap and, if you've upgraded or leveled up your gems, the Armory will automatically select the highest quality or level available for that gem type. Lastly, your skill bar will also update to your selected skills, rune, and Kanai's Cube power preferences, and you’re welcome to name your setups whatever you like!"

There will be some tweaks made to Adventure mode too, including a higher chance for more open areas to appear, along with the addition of Primal Ancients: a new tier of Very Rare Ancient loot. Meanwhile, crafting materials have been given their own tab on the user interface, so you can more easily find the various bits and bobs you'll need to upgrade your stuff.

All in all, it sounds like a fairly comprehensive update, and while there's no date given, it doesn't seem like we'll have too long to wait. You can read the full details of patch 2.5.0 here.