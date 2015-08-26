Diablo 3 patch 2.3.0 is out now

A few feet from where I sit, a wizard is making things explode from chained beams of lightning and fire. It can only mean that the new Diablo 3 patch is out—thus re-triggering Tom Senior's compulsive need to explode things with a wizard.

Below, you'll find Blizzard's video round-up of patch 2.3.0's major features and changes.

The two biggest additions are the new Adventure Mode zone—the Ruins of Sescheron—and Kanai's Cube. The Ruins contain new traps, new enemies and, should you care, new Barbarian lore. They also contain the cube—Diablo 3's version of the Horadric Cube. Its recipes will allow you to customise items; extracting legendary powers, reforging items, converting sets and more.

There's also a bunch of other changes. You can see the full patch notes here.