Diablo 3 expansion not likely till 2014

We were all hoping it'd happen this year, but we've just learned that Blizzard's probably not going to push out a Diablo 3 expansion till 2014. Which is just as well, because my click-finger is still recovering.

VentureBeat reports the news, admitting that while the expansion pack was never given a firm release window, a 2014 release would be a "delay" in comparison to the late-this-year release that gamerkind was hoping for.

Blizzard's undergone a few renovations lately, including the reshuffling of 100 staff on the Titan MMO project , so it's fair to guess that unannounced release plans for the developer's other franchises may have been jumbled as well. It's already been more than a year since Diablo 3 was first unleashed upon the public, causing a rise in carpal tunnel syndrome amongst gamers clicking frenziedly into late hours of the night—but still, with the influx of goodies coming out of this year's E3 , we're sure that the latter half of 2013 will pass quicker than we expect.