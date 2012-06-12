Diablo 3 cheaters will get perma-banned

A post on the official Blizzard blog has appeared, reminding Diablo 3 players that they could get permanently banned for using hacks, cheats or exploits.

"We strongly recommend that you avoid using any hacks, cheats, bots, or exploits," say Blizzard, sternly. "Suspensions and bans of players that have used or start using cheats and hacks will begin in the near future." The post reads like a formal first warning for players who might be using extra-client features to get ahead. If you are, and you like your Diablo 3 battle.net account, you should probably stop.

The suspensions and bans will begin in the "near future." It's probably something to do with the delayed release of the real-money auction house, which is due to hit European and US servers soon. That's serious business which, as reported on RPS , will require you to have a Battle.net Authenticator or Battle.net Mobile Authenticator attached to your account.