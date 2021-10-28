Diablo 2 runewords: What they are and the best to get

Looking for an exhaustive Diablo 2 runewords list? Everyone’s favorite demon is back with Diablo 2: Resurrected, which rolls the original game and Lord of Destruction expansion into one brimstone-fresh package. This also means that the powerful runes and runewords that the expansion introduced are now available everywhere, ready for you to stash them away, or barter them with other players.

You can also bet that they’ll be the main component in the new online economy for Diablo 2: Resurrected, so let’s go over the Diablo 2 runes themselves, what they provide, and how to make runewords.

Diablo 2 runes: How they work

Runes function similarly to gems, allowing you to stick them into socketed equipment to get their bonus—which differs based on whether it’s in a weapon or armor. They’re not bad in a pinch, though usually worse than a gem in the socket. Also similar to gems, runes can be combined to upgrade them to rarer and rarer runes in your Horadric Cube. There are also some Horadric Cube recipes that use runes to repair equipment, reroll and upgrade weapons, or even unsocket an item.

But runes really shine when they’re used to create powerful runewords, and because they have a well-defined rarity (with El being the most common and Zod the most rare) they’re also a common currency for trading with other players.

The best Diablo 2 rune-farming spots

While they can drop anywhere you open containers or kill monsters, there are some hot spots.

The first is to drop into Act 1’s Black Marsh and search the towers. While all the towers are good, the real winner is the Forgotten Tower, on Nightmare or Hell difficulty. Here you can take down the boss in the 5th level—the Countess—for a chance at up to six runes at once.

Two other great spots are the Act 4 Hellforge, where once you defeat Hephasto and break Mephisto’s Soulstone you’ll get a good amount of runes, and the Act 5 quest Rescue on Mount Arreat that sees you freeing barbarians in return for three runes.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

What Diablo 2 runewords are, and how to make them

When you place runes into the right type of socketed item in the correct combination and order, the item will gain a massive stack of bonuses on top of its base stats. These runewords make for some of the most powerful gear in the game, leapfrogging even uniques and rare set items. It’s important to note that runewords can only work with plain (white) items, so it’s important to use your rare runes on high level plain items and not lower-level ones.

While each runeword will always give the same bonuses, some of their bonuses are within a variable range, randomized at creation. For example, while the ‘Call to Arms’ runeword will always give a bonus to Battle Command, it could be as low as 2 or as high as 6. However, you can always rely on its static 40% increased attack speed bonus.

All Diablo 2 runes

Check out this handy table, listed from most common to rarest:

Name Upgrade requirement Weapon bonus Armor bonus Minimum level El N/A +50 attack rating, +1 light radius +15 defense, +1 light radius 11 Eld 3 El +75% damage to undead, +50 attack rating against undead 15% slower stamina drain, +7% chance to block (shield) 11 Tir 3 Eld +2 mana after each kill +2 mana after each kill 13 Nef 3 Tir Knockback +30 missile defense 13 Eth 3 Nef -25% target defense +15% mana regeneration 15 Ith 3 Eth +9 maximum damage 15% damage taken goes to mana 15 Tal 3 Ith +75 poison damage over 5 seconds +30% poison resist, +35% poison resist (shield) 17 Ral 3 Tal Add 5-30 fire damage +30% fire resist, +35% fire resist (shield) 19 Ort 3 Ral Add 1-50 lightning damage +30% lightning resist, +35% lightning resist (shield) 21 Thul 3 Ort Add 3-14 cold damage (3 seconds) +30% cold resist, +35% cold resist (shield) 23 Amn 3 Thul, Chipped Topaz 7% life stolen per hit Attacker takes damage of 14 25 Sol 3 Amn, Chipped Amethyst +9 minimum damage Damage reduced by 7 27 Shael 3 Sol, Chipped Sapphire 20% increased attack speed 20% faster hit recovery, 20% faster block rate (shield) 29 Dol 3 Shael, Chipped Ruby Hit causes monster to flee (25%) +7 replenish life 31 Hel 3 Dol, Chipped Emerald -20% requirements -15% requirements N/A Io 3 Hel, Chipped Diamond +10 vitality +10 vitality 35 Lum 3 Io, Flawed Topaz +10 energy +10 energy 37 Ko 3 Lum, Flawed Amethyst +10 dexterity +10 dexterity 39 Fal 3 Ko, Flawed Sapphire +10 strength +10 strength 41 Lem 3 Fal, Flawed Ruby 75% extra gold from monsters 50% extra gold from monsters 43 Pul 3 Lem, Flawed Emerald +75% damage to demons, +100 attack rating against demons +30% enhanced defense 45 Um 2 Pul, Flawed Diamond 25% chance of open wounds +15 all resistances, +22 all resistances (shield) 47 Mal 2 Um, Topaz Prevent monster heal Magic damage reduced by 7 49 Ist 2 Mal, Amethyst +30% better magic find +25% better magic find 51 Gul 2 Ist, Sapphire +20% bonus to attack rating +5% to maximum poison resist 53 Vex 2 Gul, Ruby 7% mana stolen per hit +5% to maximum fire resist 55 Ohm 2 Vex, Emerald +50% enhanced damage +5% to maximum cold resist 57 Lo 2 Ohm, Diamond +20% deadly strike +5% to maximum lightning resist 59 Sur 2 Lo, Flawless Topaz Hit blinds target +5% maximum mana, +50 mana (shields) 61 Ber 2 Sur, Flawless Amethyst +20% chance of crushing blow Damage reduced by 8% 63 Jah 2 Ber, Flawless Sapphire Ignore target's defense +5% maximum life, +50 life (shield) 65 Cham 2 Jah, Flawless Ruby Freeze target +3 Cannot be frozen 67 Zod 2 Cham, Flawless Emerald Indestructible Indestructible 69

The best Diablo 2 runewords

In such a big list of options, there are sure to be some stinkers, winners, and some oddballs, so here’s a few I think are worth highlighting:

Enigma “Jah-Ith-Ber” - 3 socket Body armor

+2 to all skills

+45% faster run/walk

+1 to Teleport

+750-775 defense (varies)

+0-75 to Strength (based on character level)

Increase maximum life by 5%

Damage reduced by 8%

+14 to life after each kill

15% damage taken goes to mana

+1-99% better chance of getting magic items (based on character level)

Any time runewords are discussed, Enigma comes up. Expensive to make, difficult to trade for, and sometimes dangerous to use in PvE (the lack of resistances really hurts, especially in Hell mode), giving the Teleport skill to any class is very valuable.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Stealth “TalEth” — 2 socket Body armor

Magic damage reduced by 3

+6 to dexterity

+15 to maximum stamina

Poison resist +30%

Regenerate mana 15%

25% faster run/walk

25% faster cast rate

25% faster hit recovery

Affordable, accessible, and invaluable for early spellcasters of all stripes, Stealth is a reliable favorite that I never feel right without equipping for leveling. It doesn’t break the bank, and will carry you for far longer than it probably should thanks to the cast rate and mana-regeneration bonuses.

Beast “Ber-Tir-Um-Mal-Lum” — 5 socket Axe, scepter, or hammer

Level 9 Fanaticism aura when equipped

+40% increased attack speed

+240-270% enhanced damage (varies)

20% chance of crushing blow

25% chance of open wounds

+3 to Werebear

+3 to Lycanthropy

Prevent monster heal

+25-40 strength (varies)

+10 to energy

+2 to mana after each kill

Level 13 Summon Grizzly (5 charges)

As an unabashed skeleton fan my love for Beast is easy to explain: Level 9 Fanaticism aura on your Necromancer minions. Oh, and you can both turn into a bear and summon bears no matter what class you are. I can’t express enough how silly (and useful) this runeword is.