Detonate update adds extra kersplode

Detonate

We love explosions here at PC Gamer, which is why we couldn't help but be impressed by the recent update to the indie demolition game Detonate. It's a game about building structures and then annihilating them using carefully placed bombs. Read on for a video of some of the spectacular demolitions.

The latest 1.2 update the game adds more realistic fire, revamped explosions and a clutch of new tools with which to destroy your creations, including a water hose, exploding bullets and a flamethrower. There's a demo available from the Detonate site, and the whole game's available to buy for 5 Euros. Check out the fan made trailer below for a look at the game's spectacular explosions.

