Five lessons PC MMOs could learn from Destiny

Chris Thursten: I love Destiny. It’s come to occupy the place in my life previously occupied by, variously, Diablo 3, Wildstar, Diablo 3 again, Guild Wars 2, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and World of Warcraft—all PC games. For the first time, my MMO itch is being scratched on console. This isn’t down to the platform, however. Having emerged from a rocky first year better than it’s ever been, Destiny is now one of my favourite MMOs ever. I’d love to see more PC games embrace the things it does so well—at present, Warframe is the only game I can think of that comes close.

Tom Senior: I wish I hadn’t checked, but I can say I’ve played more than 250 hours of Destiny. We don’t know if it will come to PC, but Destiny owes a debt to a number of PC classics. I see Diablo when loot tumbles out of defeated bosses (in the form of glittering techno-matter crystals called Engrams). Missions and strikes remind me of the small-group instanced questing of Guild Wars 1, and the public events of Guild Wars 2.

Destiny takes these influences and turns them into something fresh. It’s fascinating to see developers influence each other across the console/PC divide, and this is one of those cases where a venerable PC genre like the MMO can learn a few things from Bungie's shooter. Here are five of those things for your consideration.