Destiny 2 PC will be able to use all the cores of your CPU

During the PC Gaming Show today, Intel was on stage promoting its upcoming Extreme series of Core i9 processors. In the pre-show, Intel showed the first live demonstration of the 18-core i9-7980XE running a VR livestream. What about less esoteric uses?

Twitch Destiny streamer TeftyTeft said he's spoken with Bungie, and that the PC version will be able to use all the cores on your PC, including even on insane 10-core and higher models. "If you have an i9 Extreme, it will be able to take advantage of all those cores."

I'm a little skeptical of that claim, as this is a cross-platform title that will run on consoles as well as PCs. Will it really be able to go from a rather slow 8-core Jaguar CPU console to an 18-core desktop PC and still find ways to put the hardware to good use? Short of live streaming, video capture, or other video-centric features, probably not. But for live streamers like TeftyTeft, those are precisely the features he wants to see.

He also says the PC version is running great, with excellent mouse and keyboard support, along with all the extras we've come to expect like 4K resolutions, 21:9 aspect ratios, and unlocked framerates. Perfect for high-end PCs running 1440p 144Hz displays.