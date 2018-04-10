Destiny 2 hotfix reduces Rumble player count and changes respawn system

I was hoping, for no particular reason aside from my relentless sense of optimism, that today's Destiny 2 maintenance would include something about the next expansion: A trailer, ideally, but I'd settle for a just a hint that it's actually coming in May, as has been rumored. Alas, it is not to be. But we do have the patch notes.

Crucible:

Reducing Rumble player count from 8 to 6 Changes to respawn system to help prevent players from spawning near opponents

General:

Fixed an issue where players were unable to load into the Tower

Fixed an issue where Vendors sometimes would not load in the Tower

Fixed an issue where players were sometimes unable to load into Raid encounters

Error Codes:

Increased monitoring for ZEBRA errors, soon to be split into BEET and KALE.

The "Zebra" error is apparently a general networking error. Beet and Kale is anybody's guess.

Don't forget that the planned 6v6 Iron Banner mode that was supposed to roll out today has been delayed because of the "Anteater" error, so free-for-all Rumble mode, with the reduced player count, is returning for the week.