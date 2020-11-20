Phew! It's been a helluva second week for those of us chasing power in Beyond Light, Destiny 2's new expansion. The grind has been real, and the goal has been getting ready for the new raid, which launches at 10 AM PST on November 21. Bungie kindly gave players slightly longer than usual, which combined with it being a weekend start should make for one of the biggest races for World's First yet. If you want to watch grown adults banging their heads against Byzantine puzzles, sadistic jumping sections, and unusually deadly trash mobs, the Destiny 2 Twitch directory will be the place to see it all go down.

That's not all that's been going on this week. Our roving reporter Tefty has been checking out the return of Uldren Sov, now a Guardian and renamed The Crow. (Boooo, etc.) Honestly, he looks like he was set over by central casting in response to a call for the most emo bounty hunter in the universe but… we're into it? The Crow is the vendor for the new Wrathborn Hunt activity, which we also have a guide for . The Deafening Whisper void waveform grenade launcher with Ambitious Assassin and Auto-Loading holster is the roll you're looking for. Thank us later.

We also touch on the nerfs which happened towards the end of the week. It's fair to say that Beyond Light's new icy Stasis subclass came in ironically hot in PvP. Warlocks in particular have felt the pointy end of Bungie's rebalancing stick.

Speaking of the studio, it also announced that is has heard the complaint that, post-sunsetting, there isn't enough weapon diversity in the loot pool, so will be adding a bunch of old guns back, including the Seraph Weapons which generate Warmind Cells on kills. Warmind Cells are like mini-nukes which can also be specced to have all sorts of other cool properties such as releasing a healing wave on detonation or suppressing nearby enemies.

As you can see a week is a long time in the Destinyverse, and we'll back next time with another round up of what's new