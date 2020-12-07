We wrap up our month-long deep dive into Destiny 2: Beyond Light with a look at the exotic weapons added in the expansion. From the CloudStrike sniper rifle, that summons Thor-style lightning bolts on precision hits, to the raw burst damage of The Lament chainsword, Bungie has done a sterling job creating a suite of new exotics that have both raw damage and creative build-around potential.

ABOUT THIS CONTENT (Image credit: Bungie) For the launch of Beyond Light we've partnered with Bungie to create a series of guides and explainer videos. These are being made by some of the best known Destiny 2 content creators and experts. For full disclosure anything published as part of this program will include this panel.

Interestingly, all the exotics discovered so far have been tied to specific questlines or activities, somewhat reducing the RNG involved in tracking them down. Even the new exotic armor is found exclusively in the higher tier difficulty Lost Sectors on Europa and in the Cosmodrome, again making the chase a little more intentional.

As ever, the man behind the mic, and with his finger on various triggers, is Tefty. The only weapon he hasn't tracked down so far is Eyes of Tomorrow, the new rocket launcher from the Raid that fires six simultaneous tracking missiles. If you're still of two minds about whether to attempt the Deep Stone Crypt, know that now Contest Mode is in the distant past, this is one of the easier raids to complete. And it's also very action heavy, so comes strongly recommended. Here's our guide to each encounter, and don't forget that the PC Discord LFG is a great place to find a group.

Rest assured this isn't the end of our Beyond Light journey. We've got more stuff coming in the next few weeks, including a couple of user friendly mod builds for Charged with Light and Warmind Cells that work in any activity, plus (fingers crossed) a new interview with Destiny 2 game director Luke Smith.