Design levels with the developers of Roundguard on the PC Gamer forum

This month's Studio Spotlight guest over on the PC Gamer forum is Wonderbelly Games, the developers behind the bubbly and bouncy dungeon crawler Roundguard.

Wonderbelly Games is a three-person studio who has spent over a decade in the industry. Between the three of them, the team has worked on games such as Shadow of Mordor, Shadow of War, and the Fable series.

Developers—wife and husband team Andrea and Bob Roberts—will be on the forums chatting about the processes behind creating Roundguard and answering questions in the comments throughout the week. Wonderbelly is also running a giveaway where forum members could be in with a chance of winning some Roundguard Steam keys and some other goodies.

Here's a roundup of what Wonderbelly will be doing over on the PC Gamer forums:

Introducing Ourselves: Wonderbelly Games

This thread is an introduction to who Wonderbelly Games are, what they do, and a little about Roundguard.

Wonderbelly Game Designer and Artist AMA

PC Gamer forum members will get to ask Roundguard's game designer and artist Andrea Roberts questions about working in the industry. Roberts has previously worked on several of the Fable games and has an insight into the design and development of Roundguard.

(Image credit: Wonderbelly Games)

Roundguard Giveaway

An exclusive giveaway on the forums will give our community a lucky chance of winning Steam keys for Roundguard as well as a set of three enamel pins. To enter, you just need to leave a comment in the thread suggesting what class archetype Wonderbelly Games should add to Roundguard.

Parenting procedural systems: The Gardener and The Carpenter

Wonderbelly Game designer and programmer Bob Roberts chats about his experience making a game with procedural systems and explains his analogy of The Gardener and The Carpenter when it relates to game design.

Build your own Roundguard level

Wonderbelly Games explains the processes behind their level designs and has invited the PC Gamer community to create their own Roundguard levels in a closed beta. Those who create levels are free to post their designs in the thread and those who follow the rules will have their level included in the game's next patch.

(Image credit: Wonderbelly Games)

If this is your first introduction to the PC Gamer forum, now is a great time to have a look around and see what else is going on. There are threads covering different genres, industry news, the best hardware builds, and more. You can find all of Wonderbelly Games' thread over on the Studio Spotlight area of the forums.