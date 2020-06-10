Demon Turf is a 3D platformer with 2D illustrations from the makers of Slime-San

Fabrazz, the indie developer of 2D platformer Slime-San, revealed its next game today on IGN's Summer of Games. It's called Demon Turf, and it's another platformer—though while it's 3D this time, Fabrazz hasn't left 2D completely behind.

Playing a thousand-year-old demon named Beebz (who still comes across like a brash kid), you'll use magic powers to explore the world and battle enemies. The 3D platforming is combined with 2D illustrations, which includes Beebz herself. It's an interesting look, as you can see in the trailer above.

There's no release date yet, though Demon Turf's developers confirmed it will be on both Steam and the Epic Game Store. In the meantime, you can get a nice look at some gameplay and listen to the developers from Fabrazz talk about Demon Turf below.