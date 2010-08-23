Defense Secretary calls for Medal of Honor ban

Defense Secretary Liam Fox has called for UK retailers to ban upcoming EA DICE shooter Medal of Honor. Medal of Honor attracted the attention of the US media recently for allowing gamers to play as the Taliban in multiplayer mode - much as the various WWII Call of Duty games allow you to play as Axis or Allies in multiplayer.

Liam Fox MP said:

"It's shocking that someone would think it acceptable to recreate the acts of the Taliban. At the hands of the Taliban, children have lost fathers and wives have lost husbands. I am disgusted and angry. It's hard to believe any citizen of our country would wish to buy such a thoroughly un-British game. I would urge retailers to show their support for our armed forces and ban this tasteless product."

Medal of Honor doesn't feature any UK soldiers and isn't a British game - it's being made by Swedish developer DICE and published by international publisher Electronic Arts.

DICE have said that the decision to include the Taliban as an enemy team in multiplayer wasn't intended to stir up feelings or provoke the issue. Karen Meredith, the mother of a soldier killed in Afghanistan, told Fox News: "I just don't see that a video game based on a current war makes any sense at all. It's disrespectful."

[via CVG ]