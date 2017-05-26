Day9 may have just played the most ridiculous game of Hearthstone ever

"Oh my god, I'm going to vomit blood," proclaimed streamer Sean "Day9" Plott nearly 25 minutes into a game of Hearthstone that had already gone to fatigue five minutes ago. The game, which you can watch in its entirety above, is one of the most ridiculous examples of a Hearthstone match I've ever seen. It's also fantastic for many reasons, not least Plott's hysterics as the final turns play out.

It's a full 30 minutes long, but well worth watching the slow build of absolute RNG clusterfuckery. It's a Priest mirror, involving the new Quest card, which is a notoriously long and unpredictable match-up at the best of times. Each increasingly absurd development is punctuated by the joyful bafflement that is Plott's signature. But even as Priest mirrors go, this game raises the bar—for example, both players run out of cards almost a full 10 minutes before the match actually ends.

The action really kicks off around the seven minute mark when Plott has a Lyra turn that leaves him with a full hand and a stolen Mind Control. From there, it snowballs wildly out of control. Highlights include Plott miscounting while trying to complete his quest with N'Zoth, getting massive Dragon synergy from Shifting Shades and his opponent's deck, playing a Nozdormu (the original troll card) for good measure, and getting two Amara's to survive nine cards into fatigue. In the end, both players have hands filled almost entirely with random cards from Lyra and Un'Goro Packs. As Plott so eloquently put it, "this game is incredibly dumb."

I don't want to spoil too much more, because it's really worth watching to see Plott navigate the minefield of RNG with a chuckle. And, of course, you won't have to wait long for more of Plott's patented charm. He'll be back to host The PC Gaming Show at E3 for the third year in a row. That kicks off on Monday, June 12 at 10 AM PT, and you can learn more about it here.