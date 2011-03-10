David Cameron launches SpecialEffect centre for disabled gamers

We hear an awful lot of crappy things from politicians about computer games, but this is great. David Cameron, Prime Minister of the UK, today launched the UK's first Accessible Video Games Centre. Created by charity SpecialEffect, the centre provides special equipment that aids those with disabilities or illnesses to more easily play games.

SpecialEffect have been running a loan library since 2008, sending equipment to the recently disabled to show how they can continue to play games even after a life-altering event. The new centre is designed to provide a location where disabled gamers can visit, try out the equipment and get advice from specialists. Quotes from David Cameron below.

Speaking at the opening in his home constituency of Witney, Cameron said: "I began supporting SpecialEffect when I attended their launch in 2008 and I've been continually impressed with their commitment to helping disabled people. This new centre will enhance the quality of life for some of the most severely disabled people across the UK and I will continue to support SpecialEffect as their local MP. It's also good to see SpecialEffect working so closely with the UK's video games industry – it's a great example of how even a small input from business can help support the fantastic work that SpecialEffect do.”

There are more quotes from those behind the centre at the Special Effect site. If you buy the next issue of PC Gamer UK - Issue 225, on sale March 16th - we've got a two-page feature about Special Effect and Gareth Garratt, the disabled gamer we spoke to last month who successfully helped lobby EA to add customisable controls to Dead Space 2 that would let him play it. We should have more interviews on the subject on PCGamer.com soon.