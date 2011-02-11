Darkspore beta key giveaway!

What would it look like if Diablo was rocketed into space and populated by aliens? We want to give you a chance to find out with a key for Darkspore's closed beta! The codes give you access to every beta event, the first of which starts tomorrow!

UPDATE: We've selected all of the winners and will be sending out the beta codes this afternoon! We'll be giving away thousands of more codes over the course of the beta period, so if you didn't get one this time, stay tuned!

The beta events will occur on:



Friday, Feb. 11th from 6pm PT until 11:59pm PT Saturday, Feb 12th

Friday, Feb. 18th from 6pm PT until 11:59pm PT Saturday, Feb 19th

Friday, Feb. 25th from 6pm PT until 11:59pm PT Sunday, Feb 27th

Friday, March 4th from 6pm PT until 11:59pm PT Sunday, March 6th

Friday, March 11th from 6pm PT until 11:59pm PT Sunday, March 13th

Beta access includes both the campaign and multiplayer, where you can play as countless creatures and swap between a set of three on the fly. We'll have a large preview of the game online next week, but for now, you can see for yourself what you think of the game. You know you want to see it before everyone else does...e-mail us now!