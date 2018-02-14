Darksiders III and Biomutant will get DRM-free editions on GOG

Two of THQ Nordic's biggest 2018 releases will be available DRM-free on GOG upon release. Both Darksiders III and Biomutant will be among the publisher's releases on that platform, joining This is the Police 2 and Fade to Silence.

It's an unusual move: during a period when DRM is increasingly important to major publishers, to push these games out with none is brave. They're also both single-player games, meaning they're especially prone to duplication and piracy.

But I'm not complaining. Darksiders III and Biomutant don't have set release dates but they're both expected to release some time this year.

For those unaware, GOG is an online digital retailer which prides itself on an anti-DRM stance. Owned by the same company responsible for The Witcher, the outlet has generally sold older games (hence the name "Good Old Games") or newer indies. It's traditionally been rare – though increasingly less so – for big budget, major publisher games to appear on it, given the anti-DRM policy.