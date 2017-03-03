Dark Souls mouse control mod turns it into a genuine PC game

When Dark Souls was initially released on PC, it was clearly a rushed console port. But thanks to DSfix by famed modder Durante, we were finally able to change the rendering resolution and mod textures. Still, the keyboard and mouse controls were abysmal. PC purists didn’t have a clear route into what so many consider one of the greatest games ever made.

With DarkSoulsMouseFix, which just entered a 1.0 beta status, those problems are solved. Here’s the feature list for the initial release according to the download page:

True raw mouse input without controller emulation

No additional smoothing or acceleration

Flexible options such as individual horizontal and vertical sensitivities for camera movement and bow aiming

Allows any action to be bound to any mouse button, the mouse wheel or keyboard key

UI Auto Cursor mode that enables and disables the cursor whether a menu is open or not

Improved target switching

Includes a GUI for easy configuration

Compatible with DSFix

We’ve yet to try it for ourselves, but players in the Reddit thread where we found out about the mod seem very, very happy. It’s far from perfect—players are also reporting plenty of bugs—but for those who can't wrap their minds or hands around a controller, DarkSoulsMouseFix is a significant step forward. Dark Souls is finally a real PC game. Now I can annoy even more friends with unsolicited praise for one of my favorite games ever.

Give the mod a shot for yourself by downloading it from the PC gaming wiki, where the installation instructions are also provided.