Dallas Fuel releases xQc following multiple Overwatch League Code of Conduct violations

The Dallas Fuel announced today that it has released Overwatch League player Félix "xQc" Lengyel from its roster. xQc, a Winston specialist who played main tank for the Fuel, has been suspended twice during the League's inaugural season—first for homophobic remarks against an opposing player and then secondly earlier this week for various reasons, including spreading racially disparaging emotes and using disparaging language against Overwatch League casters and fellow players.

“There are few players out there who have achieved as much success in as short a time as Félix has in competitive Overwatch. Ultimately, it was in the best interest of our organization and Félix to part ways before the expiration of his contract,” said Dallas Fuel owner Mike Rufail in a statement. “No one wants to see Félix succeed more than we do, and we believe he has a bright future ahead of him. I want to thank him for his time and the passion he brought to the Dallas Fuel.”

xQc has appeared in six out of the 16 matches for the Fuel so far this season, missing much of the first stage following his first suspension. His contract with the team was set to expire at the end of the first Overwatch League season. Should another team take a chance on him, xQc's current suspension prevents him from playing or practicing with any team for the remainder of stage two, which ends on March 25.

“Our focus is to field a roster with players that are available to help the Dallas Fuel succeed now and in the future,” the Fuel said. "Releasing Félix today allows us the flexibility to make additional signings during the league transfer window and allows Félix to pursue other opportunities this season and on stream."