Dali's take on Portal, and other gaming masterpieces

In 2007, PC Gamer commissioned artist Drew Northcott to produce a series of pieces inserting game characters into classic masterpieces of art. They were awesome. Drew is amazing. We used one piece per issue as our back page, and it's occurred to us that they deserve a wider audience. Check out Drew's site for more of his work.
Campbell's Exploding Barrels
Art: Campbell's Soup Cans, Andy Warhol (1962)
Game: Half-Life 2 (2004)
D0G Playing Poker
Art: Dogs Playing Poker, C. M. Coolidge (1903)
Games: Sam & Max Hit The Road, Wolfenstein, Fallout 2, Reservoir Dogs, Half-Life 2, Nintendogs, Half-Life
The Extraction of Adam
Art: The Creation of Adam, Michelangelo (1512)
Game: BioShock (2007)
The Persistence of Portals
Art: The Persistence of Memory, Salvidor Dali (1931)
Game: Portal (2007)
American Fandango
Art: American Gothic, Grant Wood (1930)
Game: Grim Fandango (1998)
Trouble at t'Mill
Art: Coming from the Mill, LS Lowry (1930)
Game: Darwinia (2005)
The Girl with the Black Pearl Earring
Art: The Girl with the Pearl Earring, Johannes Vermeer (1665)
Game: Beyond Good and Evil (2003)
The Vivisected Man
Art: Vitruvian Man, Leonardo Da Vinci (1487)
Game: Spore (2008)
JACKCON
Art: Various, Jackson Pollock (1942-1953)
Game: DEFCON (2006)