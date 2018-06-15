Cyberpunk 2077 will have diverse relationship options

Geralt, the Witcher, is a notorious sex machine, and there will be opportunities for Cyberpunk 2077's lead character V to romp around, too. But where Geralt came to videogames as a pre-existing character with established traits and preferences, V will be entirely customizable. Because of that, the romance options in the new game will offer "more diversity" than what was available in The Witcher series, CD Projekt told Game Informer.

"There are a lot more options. You know, you're defining your own character here, which means defining their sexuality any way you want," quest designer Patrick Mills said. "With Geralt, you had a character whose sexuality was very well defined by the novels and the short stories and the previous games. But in this one, it's up to you to decide. We've got NPCs that are gay, we've got NPCs that are bi, we've got NPCs that are straight, because we want them to feel real and that they have preferences as well."

The underlying nature of your relationships—casual one-night stands or committed monogamy—will also be variable. "We're aiming for big, complicated relationships that continue over the course of the game, but also casual encounters that don't matter that much," Mills said.

Cyberpunk 2077 is clearly going to be a major departure from The Witcher, but we already knew that—and despite the risks CD Projekt is taking, it sounds incredibly promising so far. Here's a rundown of everything we learned about it at E3.