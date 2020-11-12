Cyberpunk 2077 releases a song that rhymes 'Keanu Reeves' with 'Sleeve'

"Even in the dystopian future, hard rap lives on." So says EI-P, one half of hiphop group Run the Jewels, and he somehow manages to do so with a straight face. When Cyberpunk 2077 definitely releases on December 10, it will do so with an all-star OST including Grimes, A$AP Rocky, and Gazelle Twin (a stagename that sounds like an unused Metal Gear Solid boss.)

Today CDPR released Run the Jewels' composition, which Killer Mike quaintly describes thus: "we wanna provide you with the soundtrack to fucking shit up."

Those of us with ears will note the Keanu reference. "Cyberpunk holding a pump, Keanu Reeves, cyberarm under my sleeve. I'll blast 'em all, watch 'em fall like Autumn leaves." Well, quite.

I've listened a few times now, it's alright. Other opinions include 'lit', 'banger', and a series of fire emojis.