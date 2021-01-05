Cyberpunk 2077 mod allows a new, fully voiced romance option for male Vs

Cyberpunk 2077's world includes four NPCs that, depending on what type of V you've chosen to play as, can be romanced. Needless to say, if you don't want to know about them don't read on.

One of these romance options is Judy, and in the unmodded game she is only interested in V avatars that have a female body and voice. Modders have now discovered a change that allows Judy to be romanced by male V avatars: you'll need to have the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod installed, and the above video walks through the process.

The surprising element of this is that the scene is fully voice-acted, though the lines spoken by the male and female voice actors are identical. This extends into later scenes that only occur after the romance, and means that some of what the male avatar and others say does not make sense in the new context.

This is because, as CDPR explains in a statement to Eurogamer, almost all of the lines in the game were recorded with both male and female voice actors, which makes sense in a game where the player character can choose either option. The idea that this is 'cut content' is also explicitly rejected: "Judy was always only a female V romance partner and that was the artistic vision from the start, there was no male romance option cut from the game."