Crusader Kings Chronicle, part 4: 1095-1112

For glory! I'm currently in the middle of an epic undertaking: chronicling an alternate history of Europe in Paradox's Crusader Kings II, with a new entry every Wednesday. I am Duke Brian II ua Brian of Munster, and I have one goal: unite Ireland under one High King and secure its independence, laughing in the Norman face of actual history. Last week, I put down four (count 'em, four!) rebellions and expanded my realm, but I need one more important claim before I can declare myself king. Onward!

Get caught up: The Prologue , Part 1 , Part 2 , Part 3 .