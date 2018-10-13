Crusader Kings 2's Holy Fury DLC release date announced

Crusader Kings 2's Pagan-themed Holy Fury DLC will be out on November 13, Paradox has announced.

The expansion, first revealed back in May, is beefier than past DLCs, and covers a range of systems. The biggest changes are reserved for Paganism: Pagan leaders that don't convert can instead reform their religion, leading it down a path of either destruction and war or peace and tranquility.

You can join a Pagan "warrior lodge" and raid your way to higher ranks, unlocking more powerful allies and gaining military skill, while Pagan successions will now be referred to an Elder Council who decide how to divvy up a realm among heirs. Alternatively—and this sounds far more fun—a ruler may challenge his brother to combat to unify a realm.

There are changes to other religions, too: Catholic leaders can become saints, granting benefits to their descendants, and the clergy now has to bless coronations of Kings and Emperors.

Away from religion, Holy Fury will add new randomly-generated starter maps that are small and fractured, with lots of factions vying for control—you'll start as a small realm fighting for space.

It will also add diplomatic options, letting you charm or provoke neighbours, as well as new "legendary bloodlines", which means that descendants of warriors like Charlemagne and Genghis Khan will carry traits that match the accomplishments of their forefathers.

The Steam page gives a good overview of the rest of the changes, if you're after more information. It'll cost £15.49/$19.99.

