Crusader Kings 2 Jade Dragon expansion trailer introduces the Emperor of China

Game director Henrik Fahraeus breaks down the features arriving in the Jade Dragon DLC for Crusader Kings 2, due later this year. The expansion lets you interact with China, which behaves as a off-screen force led by the powerful Emperor. The Emperor at the time can be protectionist or expansionist at any given point, and if they decide they really want more territory, they may even choose to invade and start eliminating factions from the world map.

You can curry favour with the Emperor using the new grace system. Gifts of money, artifacts and eunuchs earn you grace, which you can then exchange for boons. These can ensure peace with China, grant your strategies, or even encourage China to attack your enemies.

A full-scale invasion of the west is the biggest threat the DLC adds, but unlike the Mongols you can appease the Emperor using tribute and some classic CK2 politicking.

The expansion comes alongside a patch that adds Tibet, which will be home to new factions and cultures. Expect balance adjustments and new casus belli too.

The DLC is due "later this year" for $14.99 / £10.99.